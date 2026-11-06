INS Sahyadri reaches Japan for Malabar Exercise

VISAKHAPATNAM: Indian Navy’s indigenous Guided Missile Stealth Frigate INS Sahyadri, part of the Eastern Fleet, arrived at Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan on November 4 to participate in the multilateral naval exercise MALABAR 2026.

The ship was accorded a warm welcome by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), reflecting the maritime cooperation between India and Japan.

Vice Admiral (VAdm) Yagi Koji, Commandant of Yokosuka District, and R Madhu Sudan, Deputy Chief of the Indian Mission, attended the welcome ceremony. MALABAR 2026 brings together the navies of India, Japan, the United States and Australia to enhance operational coordination, interoperability and exchange professional expertise through engagements both at harbour and at sea.

The harbour phase will involve professional interactions and coordinated planning, followed by the sea phase featuring INS Sahyadri and naval units from the US, Australia and Japan.

The exercise aims to strengthen mutual trust and cooperation while contributing to maritime security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

INS Sahyadri’s participation underscores the Indian Navy’s commitment to strengthening maritime partnerships and cooperation with like-minded navies in the region, in line with the MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) vision.