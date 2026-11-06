Jharkhand BJP demands dismissal of Health Minister Irfan Ansari over Bangladesh, Nepal-like unrest remarks

RANCHI: Jharkhand Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari has landed in controversy once again following his remarks that India could witness mass unrest and a change of government similar to the recent political upheavals in Bangladesh and Nepal. The Jharkhand BJP has demanded his immediate dismissal from the state Cabinet and the registration of an FIR against him on charges of treason.

The BJP also alleged that Ansari made the remarks at the behest of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. Party leaders sought clarification from Chief Minister Hemant Soren on whether he endorsed the minister's statements, asserting that a minister holding public office must be held politically accountable for such remarks.

Meanwhile, the BJP organised statewide demonstrations and burnt effigies of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. In Ranchi, party workers staged an effigy-burning protest near DPS under the leadership of senior state leaders.

Hatia MLA Naveen Jaiswal demanded Ansari's dismissal and the registration of an FIR against him on charges of treason.

“I demand that the Chief Minister dismiss Irfan Ansari immediately and that an FIR be lodged against him on charges of treason,” Jaiswal said.

Addressing the protesters, BJP state general secretary Amar Kumar Bauri said a video of Ansari's remarks had exposed what he described as an attempt to create unrest in the country. He added that making such a statement amounted to an act of treason.

He said Ansari's claim that 40 lakh people were waiting to take to the streets and that Rahul Gandhi was holding them back was extremely serious. Bauri questioned what could happen if Rahul Gandhi gave the alleged signal for such a mobilisation.

Bauri accused Ansari of challenging not only the elected government but also the country's security establishment and the Army. He asserted that no attempt to destabilise the country or overthrow its democratic system would succeed.