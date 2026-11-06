People 'trapped in vicious cycle' of inflation, debt 'must teach' BJP lesson: Congress

The Congress on Friday alleged that the common people have become trapped in a vicious cycle of inflation and debt, urging voters of poll bound states of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur to express their outrage against rising prices and teach BJP a lesson by decisively them in the Assembly elections.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh posted on X a media report which claimed that despite government assistance under schemes such as the 'PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana', rising inflation in rural areas was increasing the financial burden on people.

Citing a NABARD survey to claim that rural households were spending 53.5 per cent of their total monthly income on food and beverages alone due to inflation.

In his post, Ramesh said: "The Modi government's claims of rural prosperity are being exposed by surveys conducted by its own institution, NABARD. More than half of the expenditure of rural households is going towards food. Savings are shrinking, the number of people taking on debt is rising, and for informal loans, people are forced to pay annual interest rates as high as 18.3 per cent," Ramesh said.

Prices of items such as soap, biscuits, noodles and other daily necessities were also set to increase after Diwali, he further claimed.

Accusing the government of being "steeped in the arrogance of power" and making no efforts to curb the inflation, he urged the citizens of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur to teach a lesson.

The Congress party has repeatedly flagged the issue of rising prices and accused the government of carrying out anti-people policies. The government, refuted the allegations pointing to the GDP figures.

(With inputs from PTI)