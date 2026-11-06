PM Modi likely to visit Bihar’s Vaishali on November 21 to inaugurate projects linked to proposed industrial corridor

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Bihar’s Vaishali district on November 21 to inaugurate projects linked to a proposed 1,650-acre industrial corridor.

"During his visit, Modi will also address a public meeting," Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi said here on Friday.

The visit will come a day after the NDA government in Bihar completes its first year in office on November 20.

Saraogi said preparations for the Prime Minister’s visit were reviewed at a meeting of NDA leaders at Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary’s residence on Thursday.

The proposed programme will be held at Jafarpatti in Vaishali district, where an industrial corridor is being developed across around 1,650 acres.

He said Bihar could also receive several other development projects during the Prime Minister’s visit.

Meanwhile, Saraogi declined to comment on the reported move by two Independent MLCs, Brajbhushan Brajwasi and Rahul Raj, to join the BJP.

Both were recently elected from the Tirhut Graduates’ and Saran Teachers’ constituencies, respectively, defeating candidates backed by NDA constituents.

State JD(U) president Umesh Singh Kushwaha, however, asserted that all was well within the NDA.

Kushwaha said the JD(U) had contested four seats in the recent MLC elections and won one. The party had sought feedback from all its candidates and would formulate its future strategy accordingly.

A meeting of JD(U) leaders, including all district presidents and other office bearers, was held in Patna on Thursday to review the party candidates’ performance in the MLC polls.

JD(U) could win only one out of four seats it contested. JD(U) leader and party candidate from Tirhut Graduates’ seat Abhishek Jha alleged that he could not get support from alliance partners as expected.

He said he had learnt several lessons from the recent legislative council elections, including how conspiracies and political manoeuvring could influence electoral outcomes.

Jha said everyone had shared their experiences of the election and the party leadership had listened patiently.

"People say we have lost the election. I believe that in an election, you either win or learn. You learn from your shortcomings and experiences. Sometimes, people also resort to conspiracies and machinations, and it teaches you a lot. I have learnt a great deal from this election," he said.

Jha said he had conveyed everything he wanted to tell the leadership and that the discussions were internal matters of the party and the NDA alliance.

Referring to his earlier social media post in which he had described himself as being left alone like Abhimanyu, Jha said expressing one's views before the party leadership or within the alliance should not be interpreted as resentment.