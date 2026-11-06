Seven, including three children, killed as truck runs over crowd in Jharkhand's Khunti

Seven people, including three children, were killed and one injured after an 18-wheel truck ran over a group of people while negotiating a sharp turn on a road in Jharkhand's Khunti district on Thursday night, police said.

The incident occurred on the Karra-Torpa main road when several people gathered to help a scooter rider who had fallen into a ditch. Women and children also assembled at the spot to watch the rescue operation.

Khunti Superintendent of Police Rishabh Garg said the truck, coming from Torpa, ran over the crowd while negotiating a sharp bend. The driver might not have noticed the people due to darkness, he added.

"Seven people died, and one was injured," Garg told PTI, adding that six victims died on the spot, while another succumbed during treatment.

The deceased included three women, three children and a man, he said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the incident and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

In a post on X, Soren said the news of seven deaths in the road accident in Karra had deeply saddened him. He prayed for peace for the departed souls and strength for their families.

(With inputs from PTI)