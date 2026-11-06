Southern Railways directed to ensure passenger amenities at stations in three months

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has directed the railways to put in place basic passenger amenities, including drinking water and toilets, within three months and submit a report. It observed that there was “criminal negligence” on the part of the railways in providing such facilities.

Though the railways sought eight months time for setting up amenities, the committee rejected it. The Southern Railway general manager assured the panel that the work would be expedited, and that drinking water facilities will be ensured at all stations within three months.

A passenger amenities audit of 177 railway stations across the country found that only 92, just 52%, had even the minimum facilities. Biotoilets and urinals were inadequate at 96 per cent of the stations. Even major stations such as Ernakulam Junction, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur and Kollam Junction lacked adequate waiting halls, shelters and toilets.

The committee also found that Rs 11,478 crore from the passenger amenities grant had gone unspent over five years. Rs 6,000 crore remained unutilised in 2023-24 alone.