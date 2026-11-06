'Stop doing politics in my name': Jenny breaks 23-year silence, reigniting political row in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: A case that stirred Uttarakhand politics nearly 23 years ago has returned to the spotlight after Indira Devdi alias Jenny released a video accusing political parties and leaders of using her name to trade allegations.

After remaining publicly silent for years, Jenny said she would soon speak about what happened to her in 2003 and make documents and other evidence available. She said no leader had tried to understand her experience in all these years, but politicians were now invoking her name to target one another.

“Stop doing politics in my name,” she said in the video. “No one asked what happened to me or what circumstances I went through. Now, after all these years, people are making allegations and passing remarks about me.”

Jenny said she would present her account herself and urged people to give her time to do so. “I know what happened to me. I will come before you with the facts and tell you what happened. Who are you to make comments about me? Please stop,” she said.

Her video has intensified a war of words between senior Congress leader and former cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Mahendra Bhatt. Rawat has described the renewed focus on the case as a political conspiracy against him, while Bhatt has criticised the Congress leader and his party.

The Congress, meanwhile, has accused the BJP of reviving the old case to divert attention from the murder of Ankita Bhandari. The rival claims have brought the long-running Jenny case back into the political debate in the state.

Jenny took particular exception to her and her child being dragged into the political argument over DNA tests. She questioned why leaders were discussing tests involving her family without first hearing her account.

“Some are talking about getting one person's DNA tested, while others are talking about someone else's,” she said. “But no one is trying to listen to me. Who are these leaders to raise questions about my child and my life?”