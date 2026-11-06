Sweets, SIR, and a message of unity at Rahul’s first Diwali Milan with Cong leaders

Festive greetings set the tone, but politics remained on the table as Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi hosted his first Diwali Milan with senior Congress leaders on Friday. Days after the INDIA bloc’s massive Ramlila Maidan rally, the gathering carried a message of unity and renewed confidence, with discussions on sustaining the campaign against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and on removing Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh, Sachin Pilot, Kumari Selja, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and D K Shivakumar attended the get-together at Gandhi’s 5, Sunheri Bagh residence. Former chief ministers Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Bhupesh Baghel, Ashok Gehlot, Harish Rawat and Digvijaya Singh were also present.

Several leaders described the occasion as a family reunion, coming as the Congress seeks to sustain its campaign against alleged “vote theft” ahead of Assembly elections in key states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

Shivakumar said Gandhi’s message centered on unity and strengthening the organization, particularly workers who had remained loyal to the party.

“He wants all the workers and cadres who have worked for the party, stayed with the party, remained loyal to the party, and continued working for it to grow stronger and better,” he told the media. “It was a Diwali celebration… We share love, unity, and peace.”

Baghel said Gandhi met leaders individually, with conversations spanning personal matters, politics and the organisation. “Most importantly, it is the festival of Diwali. Everyone exchanged greetings and best wishes,” he said.