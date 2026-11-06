Tribal leader dies by suicide in Ranchi after going live on Facebook

RANCHI: Tribal rights activist and leader, Nisha Bhagat, died by suicide at her residence in Ranchi while going live on Facebook on Friday. Her Facebook Live, recorded shortly before the incident, went viral, triggering questions over the circumstances leading to her death.
In the nearly 11-minute video, which was available on her Facebook profile, Bhagat is seen crying and alleging that speaking out against the “Hemant Soren government and its land brokers meant inviting death”.
In the video, Bhagat spoke emotionally about her alleged fight against land mafias and voiced frustration over the administration's response to her complaints. She also raised issues concerning the Sarna faith, the Sarna-Sanatan debate and what she described as systemic failures.
Questioning why her efforts to highlight these issues had failed to bring about any change, she also expressed concern over the distress her death would cause her parents. The video ends abruptly, with the camera apparently getting blocked by a green object.
Later, Bhagat was found dead at her residence in Ranchi, hours after allegedly going live on Facebook and speaking about threats she faced for raising her voice against the Jharkhand government and alleged land mafia.
Bhagat was taken to hospital following the incident. Doctors at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) said that she had died before being brought in for treatment.
Meanwhile, police have initiated an investigating in this regard. They are examining the Facebook Live recording, her phone calls and other circumstances surrounding her death.
Nisha Bhagat was known as a vocal activist who campaigned for tribal rights and issues concerning the Sarna faith. She had previously drawn attention through protests on matters related to Sarna identity, including an incident last year when she shaved her head during a demonstration.
Expressing concern over Bhagat’s death, Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi expressed questioned over the state’s law-and-order situation and the protection of tribal rights.
According to Marandi, Facebook Live video recorded before her death reflected the distress and frustration of a social activist who believed she was not receiving justice.
Marandi further alleged that land mafias were operating with political protection in Jharkhand and accused the Hemant Soren government of failing to act against those involved in illegal land dealings. He said Bhagat’s death had raised serious questions about the functioning of the administration and the protection available to those fighting for tribal rights.
The pain and anguish expressed by Nisha Bhagat via a Facebook Live session before her suicide were not merely her personal suffering; rather, they exposed the reality of the state’s current system. Her statement clearly reflects her disillusionment with the system and the agony of being denied justice,” said Marandi.
Marandi called for a CBI investigation into the entire matter to ensure an impartial probe into all aspects of the case and to hold those responsible accountable.
“If the Chief Minister is unable to maintain law and order in the state or keep land brokers in check, he should immediately resign from his position as Chief Minister,” said Marandi.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)