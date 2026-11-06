Tribal leader dies by suicide in Ranchi after going live on Facebook

RANCHI: Tribal rights activist and leader, Nisha Bhagat, died by suicide at her residence in Ranchi while going live on Facebook on Friday. Her Facebook Live, recorded shortly before the incident, went viral, triggering questions over the circumstances leading to her death.

In the nearly 11-minute video, which was available on her Facebook profile, Bhagat is seen crying and alleging that speaking out against the “Hemant Soren government and its land brokers meant inviting death”.

In the video, Bhagat spoke emotionally about her alleged fight against land mafias and voiced frustration over the administration's response to her complaints. She also raised issues concerning the Sarna faith, the Sarna-Sanatan debate and what she described as systemic failures.

Questioning why her efforts to highlight these issues had failed to bring about any change, she also expressed concern over the distress her death would cause her parents. The video ends abruptly, with the camera apparently getting blocked by a green object.

Later, Bhagat was found dead at her residence in Ranchi, hours after allegedly going live on Facebook and speaking about threats she faced for raising her voice against the Jharkhand government and alleged land mafia.

Bhagat was taken to hospital following the incident. Doctors at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) said that she had died before being brought in for treatment.

Meanwhile, police have initiated an investigating in this regard. They are examining the Facebook Live recording, her phone calls and other circumstances surrounding her death.