USCIRF flags Punjab gurdwara attacks; police cite personal motive in one case

CHANDIGARH: The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has claimed that two gurdwaras in Punjab were targeted in vigilante attacks and urged the US government to press New Delhi to hold those responsible for the violence accountable. However, the commission's claims appear to be at odds with findings of the Punjab Police investigation, which found that in one case, the head sewadar of a gurdwara had allegedly orchestrated the attack to secure police protection for himself rather than as an act of religiously motivated vigilantism. The motive behind the second incident remains unclear.

In separate statements, USCIRF Commissioners David Anderson and Joe Grogan urged the US government to press India to protect religious minorities and ensure accountability for attacks on places of worship.

USCIRF Commissioner David Anderson, in a social media post, claimed, without providing further details, that "over the last several weeks, Sikh gurdwaras in India have been targeted with vigilante attacks, including attempts to harm religious leaders".

Anderson said the US should link security assistance to the Indian government's response to violence that prevents people from exercising their freedom of religion or belief (FoRB).

In another post, USCIRF Commissioner Joe Grogan wrote, "Attacks on houses of worship in India, including churches, gurdwaras and mosques, undermine FoRB rights enshrined in international law. The US government should continue to press the Indian government to hold perpetrators of such violence accountable and protect places of worship."

On the intervening night of October 26 and 27, a masked man fired two shots at the main gate of Gurdwara Sri Gopalsar Sahib in Gagra village near Jagraon and left behind a threatening letter targeting its head sewadar, Baba Amarjit Singh, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Gurinder Singh Rumi.

The following day, two masked men entered Gurdwara Manji Sahib in Rajoana Kalan village and opened fire at the room of its head sewadar, Baldev Singh. He escaped unharmed as he was in an attached bathroom at the time of the incident.