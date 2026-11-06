Uttarakhand’s Tungnath temple closes for winter; deity’s procession heads to Makumath

DEHRADUN: The portals of Tungnath temple, revered as the world's highest Shiva shrine and the third of the Panch Kedar temples, were closed for the winter on Friday amid Vedic chants and traditional rituals.
Following the ceremony, the ceremonial palanquin carrying the deity's portable idol began its journey from the Himalayan shrine to its winter seat at Makumath. Devotees will be able to offer prayers there over the next six months.
A total of 197,424 pilgrims visited Tungnath this season, according to figures provided by the Tourism Department's Yatra wing.
Located at an altitude of 3,680 metres (12,073 feet) near the foothills of Chandrashila, the temple was decorated with flowers for the closing ceremony. Its doors were closed at an auspicious time following prayers, religious observances and customary rituals.
Temple priest Abhishek Maithani conducted the ceremonies. A large number of devotees gathered for the occasion, with chants in praise of Lord Tungnath filling the temple complex as the shrine closed for the winter.
Hemant Dwivedi, chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, said the palanquin would halt at Chopta on Friday night before proceeding to Bhankund on Saturday.
“It will reach its winter seat at the Markateshwar temple in Makumath on Sunday, November 8, Diwali,” Dwivedi said. “Regular worship of Lord Tungnath during the winter months will be conducted at Makumath.”
Tungnath is the third of the five Panch Kedar shrines and holds particular religious significance for devotees of Lord Shiva. According to Hindu tradition, the deity's arms are worshipped at the temple.
The shrine attracts pilgrims and tourists from across India and abroad every year. With the high-altitude temple now closed, worship will continue at Makumath until it reopens for the next pilgrimage season.