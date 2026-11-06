Uttarakhand’s Tungnath temple closes for winter; deity’s procession heads to Makumath

DEHRADUN: The portals of Tungnath temple, revered as the world's highest Shiva shrine and the third of the Panch Kedar temples, were closed for the winter on Friday amid Vedic chants and traditional rituals.

Following the ceremony, the ceremonial palanquin carrying the deity's portable idol began its journey from the Himalayan shrine to its winter seat at Makumath. Devotees will be able to offer prayers there over the next six months.

A total of 197,424 pilgrims visited Tungnath this season, according to figures provided by the Tourism Department's Yatra wing.

Located at an altitude of 3,680 metres (12,073 feet) near the foothills of Chandrashila, the temple was decorated with flowers for the closing ceremony. Its doors were closed at an auspicious time following prayers, religious observances and customary rituals.