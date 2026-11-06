Women are leaders, not merely participants; Nari Shakti Vandan Act must be implemented: NCW chief

NEW DELHI: National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has said women in India are not merely participants but leaders who have demonstrated their capabilities across sectors, expressing confidence that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will be implemented soon to ensure greater representation of women in Parliament and state assemblies.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Rahatkar said women had proved their leadership abilities whenever they were given opportunities, citing their growing representation in Panchayati Raj institutions following the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments.

"Women in our country are not merely participants; they are women who lead the nation. And this is not just something we say. We have witnessed this since ancient times. Women in India have demonstrated leadership in every section of society and in every field," she said.

Referring to the 33 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institutions, Rahatkar said there were initial doubts about whether women would be able to discharge their responsibilities effectively.

"Initially, people wondered how women would function, assuming that they had come into the system only for five years. However, women learned their work, and today, they have performed so well that many state governments have increased the reservation to 50 per cent," she said.

"Today, when we look back, we can see that women have performed exceptionally well under the 33 per cent reservation. This is why several state governments subsequently increased the reservation to 50 per cent," Rahatkar said.