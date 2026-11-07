Adversary avoids direct confrontation, pushes misinformation: Defence Minister at key airbase

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday, asked the armed forces to maintain highest level of operational readiness to counter any national threats, speaking at the Bagdogra Airbase along the frontier with China in Eastern sector.

Addressing the air warriors in the base, Singh said the enemy "avoids direct confrontation", "seeks to exploit vulnerabilities" and attempts to "sow doubt in the minds of the local population and our soldiers" through misinformation, not naming any country.

He said the security landscape has become "increasingly complex", with warfare extending beyond conventional engagements and called for focus on asymmetric warfare, proxy wars, cyber-attacks, drone swarms, information operations and narrative management.

Describing Bagdogra as a strategically important region and a crucial link in India's security framework, particularly for the North-Eastern region, Singh said the air warriors deployed in the region serve as a robust shield for the security of the eastern sector.

Discipline and courage remain indispensable, irrespective of technological advancements, stating that the conduct and restraint of the defence forces personnel shape the image of the military among local communities, he said. He urged them to nurture a deep bond of trust and affection between the people and the defence forces particularly in and around Bagdogra.

Reaffirming the government's resolve to achieve 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Singh highlighted the growing contribution of Indian start-ups and industries in developing drones, anti-drone systems and advanced military equipment.

He appreciated the defence forces for embracing indigenous technologies and acquiring new skills in drone operations and cyber security.

Singh underlined the importance of making the military increasingly technology-driven to effectively address future security challenges.

Extending his Diwali wishes to the air warriors and their families, Singh thanked the families for their sacrifices and contributions and ensured the families the nation will stand by their well being.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Bagdogra Air Commodore Manish Sharma, and other senior officials of the IAF were present.

(With inputs from PTI)