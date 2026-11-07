BJP to mark LK Advani’s 100th birth anniversary with special programme at party office

NEW DELHI: Coinciding with Diwali, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise a special programme at its party office on Sunday to mark the 100th birth anniversary of its veteran leader, former Deputy Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Lal Krishna Advani.

The event will serve a dual purpose: commemorating Advani’s inspiring life, his contributions to the nation, his invaluable guidance and his long public life, while also recognising his pivotal role in shaping the BJP into the political force it is today.

According to an official statement issued by the BJP on Saturday, the programme will be attended by several senior party leaders, including BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Advani’s daughter, Pratibha Advani, and Union Minister and senior party leader Piyush Goyal.

The programme will begin at 10 am with a puja (prayer ceremony), followed by a special 20-minute video presentation featuring key speeches by Advani and tracing important milestones in his life and public journey.

The event will also feature video presentations showcasing senior leaders’ reflections and personal memories of significant episodes in Advani’s life, as well as his contributions to the nation and the party.