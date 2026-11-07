Centre to use AI to digitise and preserve over one crore ancient manuscripts

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Culture is set to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies to decipher, digitise and preserve more than one crore ancient manuscripts under its flagship Gyan Bharatam initiative.

The ministry plans to develop a National Digital Repository (NDR) of ancient manuscripts, allowing users to access the preserved documents through text and voice-based queries. The AI-powered platform will feature a ‘Talk-to-Manuscript’ facility, enabling researchers and users to ask questions about individual manuscripts and specific knowledge domains.

Advanced Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and Handwritten Text Recognition (HTR) technologies will be used to convert manuscripts into searchable digital texts while retaining their original structure, including headings, marginal notes and illustrations.

According to officials, the ministry is in the process of engaging an expert technology firm to develop the platform. It will use AI to transcribe handwritten manuscripts, translate texts and identify their authors. The technology will also help establish the provenance of manuscripts, reconstruct faded texts and identify links between manuscripts held by different institutions and private collections. Every AI-generated response will have to be supported by validated manuscript records and include page-level citations and quotations from the original sources.