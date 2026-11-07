Chhattisgarh housing board sells 7,650 homes in two years, doubles revenue

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Housing and Infrastructure Development Board (CGHIDB) has sold and handed over 7,650 homes between 2024 and mid-2026, nearly matching the number of homes sold in the previous five years, marking a major increase in property sales and revenue.
The Board's annual revenue has doubled to more than Rs 600 crore following policy changes, administrative reforms and measures to make housing more accessible to buyers.
The turnaround was driven under Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Housing Minister OP Choudhary and Board Chairman Anurag Singh Deo.
"The Board settled old disputes and unpaid dues through a transparent settlement scheme, allowing more than 1,600 families and buyers to clear their paperwork and move forward without fear of bureaucratic delays. Next came a creative solution for unsold apartments. Rather than leaving entire blocks abandoned, the state invited local hospitals, universities, and organisations to buy housing clusters for their own working staff after public open-call rounds ended," said Anurag Singh Deo.
The Board also allowed families eligible for government welfare schemes to continue receiving their full subsidies, while public institutions purchased housing at regular market rates.
The reforms also included handing over physical possession to buyers at the time of sale deed registration, eliminating the need for separate visits to Board offices. A single-window auction system and digital services were introduced to help buyers access allocation orders, download tripartite agreements, obtain No-Objection Certificates (NOCs), check account statements and pay instalments online.
"Alongside commercial vigour, the Board rolled out extensive reforms to empower individual buyers. Buyers now receive physical possession at the time of sale deed registration, removing the bureaucratic hassle of making separate office rounds. The Board also simplified single-window auctions, A dedicated digital ecosystem now enables buyers to access allocation orders, download tripartite agreements, obtain No-Objection Certificates (NOCs), check ledgers, and pay instalment dues directly from home," said Awaneesh Sharan, Commissioner, CGHIDB.
During Singh Deo's 19-month tenure as Board chairman, 6,835 properties worth Rs 1,450.26 crore were sold, surpassing the sales recorded in the previous five years.
The Board's One-Time Settlement (OTS-II) scheme also helped recover long-pending dues through the sale of 1,642 properties worth Rs 255.26 crore. Under the first phase of the scheme, 506 properties worth Rs 88.28 crore were sold over three years.