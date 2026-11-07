Chhattisgarh housing board sells 7,650 homes in two years, doubles revenue

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Housing and Infrastructure Development Board (CGHIDB) has sold and handed over 7,650 homes between 2024 and mid-2026, nearly matching the number of homes sold in the previous five years, marking a major increase in property sales and revenue.

The Board's annual revenue has doubled to more than Rs 600 crore following policy changes, administrative reforms and measures to make housing more accessible to buyers.

The turnaround was driven under Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Housing Minister OP Choudhary and Board Chairman Anurag Singh Deo.

"The Board settled old disputes and unpaid dues through a transparent settlement scheme, allowing more than 1,600 families and buyers to clear their paperwork and move forward without fear of bureaucratic delays. Next came a creative solution for unsold apartments. Rather than leaving entire blocks abandoned, the state invited local hospitals, universities, and organisations to buy housing clusters for their own working staff after public open-call rounds ended," said Anurag Singh Deo.