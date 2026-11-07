Compulsory retirement order is neither punitive nor stigmatic in character: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has ruled that compulsory retirement of a government employee is neither punitive nor stigmatic and does not imply a finding of misconduct, provided the decision is based on relevant material and the competent authority's assessment of public interest.

A bench of Justices Manmohan and Shree Chandrashekhar made the observation while upholding the Chhattisgarh government's decision to compulsorily retire five of its 14 employees under a 2017 government circular.

"...an order of compulsory retirement is neither punitive nor stigmatic in character. Such an order does not cast any aspersion upon the conduct of the employee nor does it imply any finding of misconduct," the bench said.

The court clarified that the decision to retire an employee compulsorily must be based on the competent authority's subjective satisfaction that the employee's continued retention in service is no longer conducive to public interest.

It said the executive has the authority to assess whether an officer has become "dead wood" or whether their continued service would affect administrative efficiency. However, such an assessment cannot be based on conjecture or whim and must be supported by objective and relevant material on record.

The bench also rejected the employees' argument that the action was discriminatory because other similarly placed employees had not been compulsorily retired.

It held that the assessment of an employee's utility, integrity, efficiency and overall service record is an individualised exercise. The fact that one employee is retired while another with a comparable service record is retained does not, by itself, make the decision unconstitutional or discriminatory.

Invoking Article 14 of the Constitution, the bench said the principle of equality does not recognise a claim to "negative equality". An illegality or omission in favour of one person cannot be cited as grounds for extending the same treatment to another.

The court further said that judicial review of compulsory retirement orders is limited to examining whether the government has followed the prescribed norms and criteria.

It added that such decisions must be supported by relevant material, including Annual Confidential Reports, integrity assessments, performance evaluations and other entries in the employee's service record.

The Supreme Court upheld the Chhattisgarh High Court's April 12, 2023 order, which had affirmed a single-judge bench's decision upholding the state government's 2017 circular providing for compulsory retirement.