'E20 turned into 420 – stealing petrol from the public's cars': Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over ethanol blending

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the Modi government of misleading consumers over the ethanol content in petrol, citing test results from Karnataka that allegedly found levels exceeding the prescribed 20 per cent limit in several samples.

He demanded that the Centre disclose the actual ethanol content in fuel being sold across the country and take action against companies found violating the limit.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, “E20 turned into 420 – stealing petrol from the public's cars!” The reference was to Section 420 of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code, which dealt with cheating.

Gandhi said the Karnataka government had collected petrol samples from seven districts and sent them for testing at an accredited laboratory. According to the results, 11 of the 14 samples contained more than 20 per cent ethanol, with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) recording levels of 31.2 per cent and 30.5 per cent, respectively.

He claimed that samples from IOCL, HPCL, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Nayara and Shell had all exceeded the prescribed limit. He also alleged that the companies' own laboratories had not disclosed the ethanol content.

Questioning the impact of excessive ethanol blending on consumers, Gandhi said it could affect vehicle performance, reduce mileage and increase maintenance costs. He also asked why fuel stations did not display labels specifying the ethanol content in petrol.

“Modi ji, tell us – what's being put in the country's tank? How much ethanol is actually in the petrol? When will action be taken against companies mixing more than 20 per cent ethanol?” he asked.

Gandhi also reiterated his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an open debate, suggesting that ethanol blending could be included in the discussion.