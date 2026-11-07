Faridabad parking killing: Shooter issued death threat to victim at police post hours before

Monu Sharma, accused of shooting dead his 42-year-old neighbour over a parking dispute in Faridabad, had allegedly threatened him at a police post, saying, “I will not leave you alive by tonight”. The victim had gone to the police post to lodge a complaint against Sharma.

Hours later, the accused allegedly fired around 15 rounds at Paramjeet Dhankhar, the COO of a Singapore-based private company, in Sector 21C here with his licensed pistol on Friday night. Nine bullets hit Dhankhar, killing him on the spot, according to officials.

Police said Sharma has been arrested.

The dispute between the two neighbours was old, and the most recent escalation occurred after Dhankhar's son Shaurya confronted Sharma over the broken gate of their parking area, seeking repairs. Sharma allegedly told him on Friday: “I don’t talk to pups; send your father.”

Dhankhar, who lived in Singapore, had returned to India on Thursday to celebrate Diwali and attend a wedding. Following his son's interaction with the accused, he reached Ankhir police chowki and filed a complaint against Sharma, police sources told PTI.

When police called Monu to the police post, he allegedly threatened to kill Dhankhar the same night in front of police officials, sources said.

Considering the threat hollow, officials allegedly helped the two parties reach a compromise, according to sources.