IAF lands heavy-lifter Gajraj near LAC in record high-altitude touchdown

Strategic airlift is the ability to move troops, tanks, artillery and supplies in bulk over long distances. It was put to the test after the 2020 standoff in eastern Ladakh, when the IAF flew in over 68,000 soldiers, around 90 tanks and 330 BMP infantry combat vehicles.

The landing also comes amid continuing friction along the 3,488-km LAC. Patrolling has resumed in Ladakh but the temporary buffer zones at Galwan, Gogra-Hot Springs and Pangong Tso still cover areas Indian troops historically patrolled.

Last month, the ITBP chief confirmed face-offs at several locations along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. The MEA then said the disturbances had occurred when Chinese troops deviated from established patrolling patterns.

The four-engine Gajraj can carry about 45 tonnes and has been airlifting T-72 tanks and BMP-2 vehicles to Ladakh since the early 1990s. But Nyoma's earlier mud strip could handle only smaller aircraft like the C-130J and AN-32, besides helicopters.

At over 4,000 metres, the thin air saps engine power and wing lift, so aircraft land faster and need longer runs.

The record is for the type; lighter aircraft such as the C-130J have landed at Daulat Beg Oldi, the world's highest airstrip at 16,614 feet.