Jaipur Diary | Gehlot’s deadline puts Bhajan Lal in a spot

Political corridors in Rajasthan are abuzz after Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma’s sharp attack on his predecessor Ashok Gehlot. The CM accused Congress leader Gehlot of irregularities involving farmers and recruitment. Reacting sharply, Gehlot set a 24-hour ultimatum for Sharma: produce evidence or apologise. The deadline has passed without a response, giving the Congress fresh ammunition. Gehlot has also dragged Sharma into the controversy surrounding IAS officer Shikhar Agarwal and the alleged 40 villa case. Congress leaders have rallied behind Gehlot, while BJP leaders have remained conspicuously quiet.
Tiff with Diya Kumari back to haunt IAS officer
Amid a row over his purchase of 40 villas, an old confrontation has returned to haunt senior IAS officer Shikhar Agarwal. A decade-old video showing Agarwal arguing with then BJP MLA and now Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari is circulating on social media. The footage dates back to August 24, 2016, when Agarwal, who was then Jaipur Development Commissioner, led an operation at Rajmahal Palace Hotel owned by Diya’s family. “You are deliberately targeting us,” Diya is heard telling him. With Agarwal now facing an inquiry over undervalued villa purchases, the video has set political corridors buzzing.
MBA scores a hat-trick in panchayat elections
Corporate glamour may have been her past, but village politics remains her calling. Chhavi Rajawat, who made headlines as India’s first MBA sarpanch, has returned to the helm of Soda village in Rajasthan’s Tonk district for a third term. Defeating her nearest rival by over 400 votes, the former corporate professional has scripted another electoral comeback. Having swapped an elite corporate career for grassroots governance in 2010, Rajawat previously served two consecutive terms until 2020. From reviving a village pond to bringing banking facilities and paved roads, her earlier initiatives attracted national attention.
Rajesh Asnani
Our correspondent in Jaipur
rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com