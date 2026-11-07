Jaipur Diary | Gehlot’s deadline puts Bhajan Lal in a spot

MBA scores a hat-trick in panchayat elections

Corporate glamour may have been her past, but village politics remains her calling. Chhavi Rajawat, who made headlines as India’s first MBA sarpanch, has returned to the helm of Soda village in Rajasthan’s Tonk district for a third term. Defeating her nearest rival by over 400 votes, the former corporate professional has scripted another electoral comeback. Having swapped an elite corporate career for grassroots governance in 2010, Rajawat previously served two consecutive terms until 2020. From reviving a village pond to bringing banking facilities and paved roads, her earlier initiatives attracted national attention.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur

rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com