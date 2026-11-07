Manipur launches Northeast’s first AI-enabled career guidance hub

GUWAHATI: Manipur on Saturday launched the Northeast’s first AI-enabled career intelligence hub to provide students with technology-driven career guidance, personalised counselling and information on emerging career opportunities.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh inaugurated the facility at Tamphasana Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Imphal.

According to the state government, the hub was established under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme and is the first of its kind in the Northeast.

Addressing the event, Singh highlighted the growing importance of artificial intelligence, Singh said the technology was advancing rapidly and transforming various fields and professions. He said the new hub would help students understand their abilities, explore career options and prepare for future opportunities.

He thanked Rajya Sabha member A Sharda Devi, the Education Department and the school's faculty members for their contributions to the initiative.

The CM appreciated the students for not taking part in any agitation over the past seven to eight months. He praised their maturity and restraint, urging them to focus on education and their future rather than getting involved in agitations during times of crisis.

He also appealed to students and the public not to resort to agitations during crises and urged them to resolve differences through dialogue, saying peaceful engagement was essential for lasting peace in the state.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the state-level National Children’s Science Congress, organised by the Manipur Upliftment Centre in collaboration with Samagra Shiksha, Manipur. The event is being held on the theme “Understanding Ecosystem for Health and Well-being.”

A total of 39 student group leaders from schools across the state's 12 districts have been shortlisted to participate in the Science Congress.