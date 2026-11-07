NMC warns students against fake medical colleges, urges verification before admission

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has warned students and parents against fake medical colleges and advised them to verify an institution's recognition before paying fees or seeking admission.

In a public notice, the Commission urged applicants to check its list of recognised medical colleges and use only official counselling channels.

The advisory, issued by the NMC's Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB), follows the Supreme Court's intervention in a case involving a fake medical college allegedly operating from a farmhouse. The court had directed regulatory authorities, including the NMC, to protect the public from fake institutions and misleading advertisements.

The Commission clarified that a college's previous approval does not automatically mean it is authorised to admit new batches. Students should verify the approved number of seats and course permissions through the records of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB).

It cautioned applicants against relying solely on brochures, social media advertisements or claims of Letters of Permission (LoPs). The existence of buildings or websites does not establish that an institution is legally authorised to offer medical courses.

"Students and parents are advised to exercise caution where an institution makes extraordinary claims regarding medical education, clinical training, hospital facilities or admission opportunities that appear inconsistent with the nature and scale of the proposed course. The existence of a building, office, website or advertisement does not, by itself, establish that the institution is legally authorized to impart medical education," the advisory said.