PM Modi to continue Diwali tradition with soldiers, extends festive greetings to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended Diwali greetings to the nation and said he would continue his annual tradition of celebrating the festival with the country's soldiers.

In a video message shared on his social media accounts, Modi wished people peace, prosperity and happiness and said he would celebrate Deepavali with enthusiasm.

"My heartiest greetings to all of you for Diwali. I wish for peace, prosperity and happiness for all of you in the coming days. I also celebrate Deepavali like you with great enthusiasm," he said.

The prime minister said he had been celebrating Diwali with soldiers every year and would continue the tradition this time as well.

"This time also, I will continue the tradition," he said, adding, "Have a great Diwali".

Modi did not disclose the military station or post where he would celebrate the festival.

He also said the country was illuminated with lights on the eve of Deepavali, describing it as a reflection of the nation's resolve against darkness.

In a separate message posted on the government's Jan Sampark Portal, Modi said Diwali symbolised the enduring victory of light over darkness, good over evil and hope over despair.

"Dear fellow citizen, warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Diwali! This festival celebrates the eternal victory of light over darkness, goodness over evil and hope over despair," he said.

He said the festival was also an occasion to cherish India's rich traditions and strengthen bonds of togetherness.

"May Diwali illuminate every home with happiness, harmony and prosperity. May this festive season inspire us to spread kindness, embrace positivity and work towards a brighter future," he said.

Modi urged people to move forward with renewed energy and determination towards building a prosperous and 'Viksit Bharat'.

(With inputs from PTI)