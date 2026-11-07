Students seek 3 chances for JEE Advanced

NEW DELHI: Students aspiring to enter the IITs have sought another opportunity at cracking the qualifying exam. A total of 13,349 candidates have signed up a petition calling upon the government to permit three attempts to crack the test. A proposal on similar lines got the nod two years ago but was withdrawn within a fortnight.

The JEE Main exam decides BE/B Tech/B Arch/B Planning seats in NITs and other premier institutions. The top 2.5 lakh successful candidates are permitted to sit for the JEE-Advanced exams, the gateway for admission to the IITs. JEE Main now permits appearance in three consecutive years after Class 12 for each student, but the JEE Advanced allows two attempts over two years.

Raj Aryan, a student who is at the forefront of the JEE-Advanced ‘Third Attempt Movement’, said the petition calls upon the Education Ministry, IIT Council and the Joint Admission Board (the governing board which organises the JEE Advanced) to review the present policy.

“We have already met officials in the Education Ministry twice in August and September and handed over the petition seeking a policy change. We met IIT-Delhi officials on the matter. At that time, nearly 10,000 students had signed the petition,” Aryan told this newspaper.

A total of 1,79,694 candidates sat for the JEE Advanced 2026 held on May 17 in two sessions. Of them, 56,880 candidates have qualified for IIT admissions.