Banner seeking info on four wanted terrorists surfaces in Srinagar's Lal Chowk

SRINAGAR: A banner surfaced on Sunday in Srinagar's Lal Chowk area, seeking information about the whereabouts of four terrorists wanted by security forces in Kashmir.

A flex banner was found hanging this morning on the wall of Pratap Park here, seeking information about the four terrorists, including Mohammad Lateef Bhat, who was involved in the killing of a cop in Anantnag in July this year.

The others featured on the banner include Bilal Ahmad Mir, Mohammad Umar Mir and Abid Qayoom Lone, all from Baramulla district.

"Anyone who can provide credible information regarding the movement/presence of these terrorists, the identity of the informant will be kept strictly confidential and a handsome reward will be given for reliable information," the banner reads.

(With inputs from PTI)