Diwali illuminates temples, landmarks across India as devotees gather for prayers and celebrations

Temples and prominent landmarks across the country were illuminated, devotees thronged places of worship and families came together to celebrate Diwali on Sunday, as the festival of lights brought prayers, festivities and messages of hope, harmony and prosperity.
From the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri to the Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Temple in Delhi and the Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata, devotees gathered for prayers, while cities and prominent landmarks were adorned with decorative lights.
In the national capital, the famous Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Temple in Chhatarpur witnessed a steady stream of devotees offering early morning prayers. Chief priest Harimohan Jha described Diwali as a celebration of the triumph of truth over untruth and righteousness over unrighteousness, marking the establishment of dharma.
He offered prayers for peace, happiness and prosperity for devotees in India and abroad, invoking the blessings of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Mahalakshmi.
“Heartfelt wishes from Shree Katyayani Shaktipeeth Temple, Chhatarpur, New Delhi, to all of them. May their lives be happy and peaceful. May they attain happiness, peace, and prosperity. May Lord Ganesha and the Supreme Mother Goddess, Mahalakshmi, shower their complete blessings upon everyone,” he said.
The Akshardham Temple in Delhi was adorned with decorative lights, presenting a spectacular sight for devotees. The Red Fort was also illuminated, adding to the festive atmosphere in the national capital, while the Delhi-Gurugram border was decked up with lights.
In Puri, Odisha, thousands of devotees gathered at the Shree Jagannath Temple during the early morning hours to witness the sacred Mangal Aarti. In Ayodhya, a large number of devotees assembled at Saryu Ghat to take a holy dip in the river and offer prayers following the Maha Aarti.
In Madurai, Tamil Nadu, people celebrated the festival with traditional fervour, bursting firecrackers with family and friends. The Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata, West Bengal, was adorned with a cascading display of lights amid celebrations for Kali Puja and Diwali. Special lighting arrangements were also made across Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.
The celebrations were accompanied by messages of hope, harmony and prosperity from political leaders across the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Diwali greetings to people, wishing them happiness and prosperity. In a post on X, he wrote, “Diwali wishes to everyone! Boundless Diwali wishes to my family members across the country.”
In a video message shared on Saturday, Modi had described Diwali as a symbol of the country's resolve against darkness and wished people happiness, peace and prosperity.
“Hello! The holy festival of Diwali, the whole country is lit up with lights. This festival of light is an introduction to our resolve against darkness. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali. May this festival of yours, your future time be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity,” he said.
The Prime Minister also spoke about his tradition of celebrating Diwali with soldiers, saying he would continue to spend the occasion among the country's armed forces personnel.
“Like you, I celebrate Diwali with great enthusiasm, and as you know, it has become a tradition for me to spend this day among our jawans, a practice I will continue this year as well. Once again, my best wishes to you all for Diwali!” he said.
Modi also met Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and exchanged Diwali greetings.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described Diwali as a festival inspired by the memory of Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya and called on people to advance along the path of service, harmony and goodwill.
“May no courtyard remain in darkness, and may no life be deprived of hope—this is the festival of lights’ pledge to the well-being of all,” he said on X, concluding with “Jai Jai Siyaram”.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged people to illuminate every home, courtyard and life with a new light of progress, faith and prosperity.
“No matter how deep the darkness, a single lamp has the power to dispel it. The lamps lit to welcome Lord Shri Ram’s return to Ayodhya keep this truth alive,” he said.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the festival should inspire people to move from darkness to light and despair to hope, while strengthening social harmony and goodwill.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma called for the festival to dispel the darkness of discrimination and deprivation and spread love, brotherhood and harmony. He also urged people to purchase goods from local artisans, potters and small traders so that the celebrations could bring happiness to their homes as well.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also extended greetings. The Gujarat Chief Minister's Office wished people happiness, peace, prosperity and social harmony, while Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami prayed for happiness, positivity and well-being in every family.
The five-day Diwali celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival and Lakshmi Puja are being observed on Sunday, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 9 and Bhai Dooj on November 10.
(With inputs from ANI)