Diwali illuminates temples, landmarks across India as devotees gather for prayers and celebrations

Temples and prominent landmarks across the country were illuminated, devotees thronged places of worship and families came together to celebrate Diwali on Sunday, as the festival of lights brought prayers, festivities and messages of hope, harmony and prosperity.

From the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri to the Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Temple in Delhi and the Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata, devotees gathered for prayers, while cities and prominent landmarks were adorned with decorative lights.

In the national capital, the famous Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Temple in Chhatarpur witnessed a steady stream of devotees offering early morning prayers. Chief priest Harimohan Jha described Diwali as a celebration of the triumph of truth over untruth and righteousness over unrighteousness, marking the establishment of dharma.

He offered prayers for peace, happiness and prosperity for devotees in India and abroad, invoking the blessings of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Mahalakshmi.

“Heartfelt wishes from Shree Katyayani Shaktipeeth Temple, Chhatarpur, New Delhi, to all of them. May their lives be happy and peaceful. May they attain happiness, peace, and prosperity. May Lord Ganesha and the Supreme Mother Goddess, Mahalakshmi, shower their complete blessings upon everyone,” he said.

The Akshardham Temple in Delhi was adorned with decorative lights, presenting a spectacular sight for devotees. The Red Fort was also illuminated, adding to the festive atmosphere in the national capital, while the Delhi-Gurugram border was decked up with lights.