Former Tech Mahindra Asia head 'threatened' in front of Haryana Police before being shot dead

CHANDIGARH: A 42-year-old Singapore-based multinational company executive was allegedly shot dead by his neighbour following a parking dispute in Faridabad, Haryana, on Friday night. The accused, identified as Monu Sharma, was arrested within hours of the incident.

The victim, Paramjeet Dhankhar, had arrived in India on Thursday to attend his nephew's wedding. He was shot dead in the parking area of his residential building in Sector 21C, under the Surajkund police station area.

The accused allegedly threatened Dhankhar earlier in the day at a police post, where the latter had gone to lodge a complaint against him. "I will not leave you alive by tonight," Sharma allegedly told him.

Both men lived in the same building at house number 641 in Sector 21C, with Dhankhar residing on the first floor and Sharma on the third.

Dhankhar was a senior vice-president at Singapore-based FPT Software Company Ltd and had previously served as the regional business head of Tech Mahindra's Asia-Pacific operations.

A total of 14 rounds were fired during the incident, with around eight to nine bullets hitting the victim, police said. Dhankhar was rushed to a hospital by his family members, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police reached the scene after receiving information from Shaurya, the deceased's son, and recovered cartridge shells.

Sources said the dispute between the two neighbours was an old one, with the latest escalation occurring after Dhankhar's son, Shaurya, confronted Sharma over a broken gate in their parking area and sought its repair. Sharma allegedly told him on Friday, "I don't talk to pups; send your father."

Dhankhar, who lived in Singapore, had returned to India on Thursday to celebrate Diwali and attend a wedding. Following his son's interaction with the accused, he went to Ankhir police post and lodged a complaint against Sharma, sources said.