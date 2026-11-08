Modi celebrates Diwali with security personnel in Bastar, hails 'end of Naxal terror'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday celebrated Diwali with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, thanking them for their sacrifices in the fight against Naxalism and describing the festival as particularly significant as the country marked what he claimed was the end of its decades-long battle against Maoist terror.

Addressing personnel at a CRPF camp, Modi said this was the first Diwali since every district in the country had become free of Naxalism. He credited security forces for helping people in once-affected areas overcome fear and enabling a new phase of development.

“This is the first Diwali where every single district in the country is free from Naxalism. This is the first Diwali where crores of our citizens have overcome the fear of Naxalism,” he said.

The Prime Minister also visited the CoBRA Operations Base at Karanpur, a training centre and launch pad for anti-Naxal operations in Bastar and Abujhmad. He said he had come on behalf of the country's 140 crore people to express gratitude for the personnel's dedication and service.

“Bastar is the very land that once suffered the scourge of Naxal terror. But thanks to your sacrifice and dedication, that terror has ended, and a new wave of development has begun,” he said.