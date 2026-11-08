Modi heads to Bastar to celebrate Diwali with security forces, salute their role in anti-Naxal fight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate Diwali on Sunday with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, which was once a stronghold of Naxalism and has seen significant progress in anti-Naxal operations.

“Heading to Bastar to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces,” Modi said in a post on X.

Describing Bastar as a region where Naxalism once held sway but development was now flourishing, the Prime Minister said he would pay tribute to security personnel for their sacrifices and service to the nation.

“I am going to salute our brave security personnel for their sacrifices, selfless service and unwavering devotion to the nation,” he said.

Personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces and the Chhattisgarh Police, who have been closely involved in anti-Naxal operations in the region, have been deployed in Bastar.

On March 31 this year, the Centre announced that the country had been freed from the menace of Naxalism following the elimination of several senior leaders and cadres and the surrender of hundreds of others.

Modi had announced on Saturday that he would continue his annual tradition of celebrating Diwali with security personnel, as he had done in previous years.

In a video message shared on his social media handles, he extended greetings to people and wished them peace, prosperity and happiness.

“My heartiest greetings to all of you for Deepavali. I wish for peace, prosperity and happiness for all of you in the coming days. I also celebrate Deepavali like you with great enthusiasm,” he said.

The Prime Minister added that he would continue his tradition of spending the festival with the country's security personnel.

“This time also I will continue the tradition,” he said.