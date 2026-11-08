'Notebandi' devastated economy, 'votebandi' destroying polity: Congress slams PM Modi

"Notebandi" devastated the economy and "votebandi" is destroying the polity, the Congress said on Sunday, adding that both are contributions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared the screenshot of a media report which claimed that demonetisation was a disaster in 2016 and is a resounding failure 10 years on. In his post, Ramesh said, "Notebandi devastated the economy. Votebandi is destroying the polity. Both are the contributions of the PM."

On this day in 2016, PM Modi addressed the nation and announced demonetisation of high-value currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000.

The Congress has consistently attacked the Narendra Modi government on every anniversary of demonetisation, saying the "reckless" decision broke the back of the Indian economy and the country will not forgive the prime minister for this "monumental disaster".

In the past, the opposition party has called demonetisation a "monumental blunder" that failed to achieve any of the "shifting goalposts" that the Modi government had proposed as objectives.

(With inputs from PTI)