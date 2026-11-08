Working hour flexibility for pilots proves a hit at Fly91 airline

New Delhi: A laudable policy by regional airline Fly91, which offers pilots enormous flexibility in deciding their working hours, is proving to be a hit in improving the well-being of the crew as well as offering considerable family time. Another novel initiative is the move to take care of the elderly parents of crew through a tie-up with an elder care start-up.

The regional airline, headquartered in Goa, debuted in India on March 18, 2024. It made big news recently when it placed an order for 40 ATR 72-600 aircraft valued at nearly one billion dollars. Fly91 presently connects 13 destinations with its six ATR fleet and many more destinations are in the offing when the delivery of aircraft happens.

In an exclusive interaction with the TNIE, Captain Prateek Agarwal, Vice President, Operations, Fly91, said these pro-staff policies were tempting pilots of bigger carriers to move over to them. “The flexible work policy is called as our Retention Policy. Very simply put, night owls would like to work at night while early birds prefer the morning. We allow our 70 pilots to choose their preferred flying hours. This keeps them alert at work as well as gives them some control over their lives.”