AFT grants pension to former Short Service Commission officer, 15 years after retirement

CHANDIGARH: The Chandigarh Bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT), Chandimandir, has ruled that Wing Commander Namrita Chandi (retd), a Short Service Commission officer of the Indian Air Force, is deemed to have completed 20 years of pensionable service.

The Bench, comprising Justice Sudhir Mittal and Lt Gen (Dr) Ranbir Singh (retd), ordered that she be granted a pension and all other retirement benefits payable to an officer who has completed 20 years of pensionable service.

Rejecting the Union of India’s request for an adjournment on the ground that the paper book was unavailable, the bench noted that the Supreme Court's orders were well known and observed that the top court's judgment "leaves no doubt that Short Service Commission officers who had opted for Permanent Commission but not granted the same and were instead granted extension were held to be entitled to Permanent Commission at par with male Short Service Commission Officers."

The bench stated that the benefit was to be given only to those who had approached the Supreme Court and had retired in the interregnum. "Those women officers who had retired were entitled to reinstatement and grant of all consequential benefits except pay and allowance for the period they were not in service,” the order stated.

The Bench cited the case of Lt Cdr Annie Nagaraja & Others and said one of the directions issued was that those denied consideration for Permanent Commission and who were presently not in service should be deemed to have completed substantive pensionable service and would be entitled to pensionary benefits.