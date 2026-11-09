Anti-Hindu, vote-bank politics: BJP attacks Congress over Kharge's 'Eid of Happiness' remark

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan also criticised Kharge's remarks, calling his Diwali message "twisted" and accusing the Congress of hurting Hindu sentiments for political gain.

In a post on X, Kesavan alleged that the Congress had repeatedly insulted Hindu religious traditions and events. He referred to Kharge's earlier criticism of the Maha Kumbh and Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Chhath Puja, which he claimed had been dismissed as a "drama".

Kesavan also invoked the Congress's opposition to the reconstruction of the Somnath temple under Jawaharlal Nehru and Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, which he said had been described as a "Naach Gaana" event.

The BJP leaders' remarks came two days after Kharge extended Diwali greetings to the public on November 7. Speaking to reporters, the Congress president had reportedly described the festival as an "Eid of Happiness" and called for peace and national unity.

"I extend my best wishes to everyone for Diwali. Many people celebrate it as it is an Eid of Happiness," Kharge said.

He also urged people to set aside their differences and work together to protect the country and strengthen national unity.

"I urge those who may be in conflict or harbouring misunderstandings with one another to set these differences aside. Let us all work wholeheartedly to protect our country and foster national unity," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)