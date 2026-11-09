Assam Cabinet approves 6,000-bigha Defence Park at Nelli

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has taken a “historic” initiative to develop a state-of-the-art Defence Park over approximately 6,000 bighas of land at Nelli in Morigaon district.

The decision was approved at a meeting of the state Cabinet on November 3. The Industries Department will be allotted land for the development of the ambitious project.

Although Assam has taken various transformative strides in strategic sectors, such as semiconductors and other high-value industries, in recent years, the absence of a dedicated and adequate land bank has constrained its ability to attract large-scale investments in defence manufacturing.

“The proposed Defence Park is expected to address this longstanding gap and open up new avenues for industrial growth in Assam, in alignment with the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” a government statement issued on Monday said.

To attract leading domestic and international investors, the state government will soon organise roadshows and undertake a series of promotional initiatives to showcase Assam’s growing industrial potential and investment opportunities.

The government notified the Assam Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing Policy on February 23, 2025. The policy seeks to establish Assam as a globally competitive destination for aerospace and defence manufacturing.