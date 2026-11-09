BJP chief quotes Advani to urge Opposition to support Govt on national issues

NEW DELHI: BJP president Nitin Nabin on Sunday called on Opposition parties to take inspiration from veteran BJP leader and former deputy prime minister LK Advani, particularly his views on the role of the Opposition in matters concerning national security.

Speaking at an event organised at the BJP headquarters to mark Advani’s 100th birthday, Nabin said the veteran leader had consistently maintained that political differences should not prevent the Opposition from standing alongside the government on issues of national importance.

Recalling Advani’s position in Parliament, Nabin said, “Whenever he spoke in Parliament, he always said that the BJP will be with the government on issues related to the country’s security, despite being in the opposition. As a leader of the Opposition, he said it very clearly that the entire Opposition would be with the government when it comes to the country. This is something people need to learn even today,” Nabin said.

Nabin described Advani as a source of inspiration for the entire BJP organisation, adding that his commitment to the “nation-first” ideology had silenced critics who had doubted the party’s growth and expansion.

Nabin also highlighted Advani’s ability to take difficult decisions with simplicity, and his unwavering commitment to national causes. Despite the hardships he experienced following Partition, Advani remained deeply dedicated to the country, he said.

Praising the contributions of Advani and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Nabin said their leadership had laid the foundation for the BJP’s remarkable political journey, from a party with just two Lok Sabha MPs to what he described as the world’s largest political party. He noted that although Advani and Vajpayee had contrasting personalities and temperaments, their ability to work together towards a common objective, with unity and a shared voice, remained an example for the present generation of party workers.

Nabin said the BJP was continuing to expand as India moved further into the 21st century, while remaining committed to preserving the country’s heritage and the party’s legacy.