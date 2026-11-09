Diwali firecracker row turns deadly as Himachal man runs over neighbours with Thar

CHANDIGARH: A couple was killed, and two others were injured after their neighbor allegedly ran them over with his Thar SUV following an argument over bursting firecrackers on Diwali night in Badoli village in Himachal Pradesh's Una district.

The deceased have been identified as Onkar Singh and his wife, Veena Devi. The accused, Jarnail Singh, who sells second-hand cars, allegedly drove his Thar into his neighbours in a fit of rage, killing the couple. Two other members of the neighbouring family were also injured in the incident.

Locals, angered by the incident, thrashed the accused, who was taken to the Regional Hospital, Una, from where he was reportedly referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, due to his critical condition.

Cross FIRs have been filed over the incident.

Both families, who reportedly had some past dispute, were celebrating Diwali on Sunday evening when an argument over firecrackers broke out. The deceased's family members alleged that Jarnail Singh, the accused, had objected to the bursting of firecrackers, triggering an argument between the two families. The heated exchange escalated into a scuffle.