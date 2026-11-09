Diwali firecracker row turns deadly as Himachal man runs over neighbours with Thar

CHANDIGARH: A couple was killed, and two others were injured after their neighbor allegedly ran them over with his Thar SUV following an argument over bursting firecrackers on Diwali night in Badoli village in Himachal Pradesh's Una district.
The deceased have been identified as Onkar Singh and his wife, Veena Devi. The accused, Jarnail Singh, who sells second-hand cars, allegedly drove his Thar into his neighbours in a fit of rage, killing the couple. Two other members of the neighbouring family were also injured in the incident.
Locals, angered by the incident, thrashed the accused, who was taken to the Regional Hospital, Una, from where he was reportedly referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, due to his critical condition.
Cross FIRs have been filed over the incident.
Both families, who reportedly had some past dispute, were celebrating Diwali on Sunday evening when an argument over firecrackers broke out. The deceased's family members alleged that Jarnail Singh, the accused, had objected to the bursting of firecrackers, triggering an argument between the two families. The heated exchange escalated into a scuffle.
In his complaint, Ajmer Singh, father of Onkar Singh, alleged that his family members were celebrating Diwali when Jarnail Singh arrived in his SUV at around 9.30 pm and ran over his son. The accused allegedly reversed the vehicle and then ran over Veena Devi.
Ajmer Singh said he and his wife were also injured while trying to stop Jarnail Singh. "Onkar and Veena, who had sustained serious injuries, were taken to the government regional hospital in Una, around 10 km from Badoli. However, both succumbed to their injuries," he added.
In a separate complaint, Jarnail Singh's son alleged that Onkar Singh and his family members had attacked them with a darat (sickle), leaving both his father and him injured.
The forensic team collected samples from the crime scene on Monday, while police tightened security in Badoli village amid tension following the double murder.
Police also sealed Singh's old vehicle dealership garage in Una, where he had allegedly parked his Thar after the incident on Sunday night.
Superintendent of Police of Una Sachin Hiremath said that preliminary investigations indicated that the two families had differences in the past. "As per the complaint, the accused, Jarnail Singh, ran his Thar over both the victims, resulting in their deaths. A murder case has been registered under Section 103 of the BNS against Jarnail Singh. Further investigations in the case are on. Some juveniles are also named in the FIR, and action is being taken against them under the Juvenile Justice Act,’’ he said.