Gaurav Gogoi lists 10 alleged poll irregularities, targets Centre and EC over SIR, delimitation

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday accused the Centre and the Election Commission of influencing the electoral process through a series of measures, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, proposed delimitation of constituencies and the use of electoral bonds.

In a post on X, Gogoi described these as a "Modi-Shah-Election Commission of India package" and listed 10 alleged practices that he claimed were being used to benefit the ruling BJP during elections.

The Congress leader began with delimitation, or the redrawing of electoral constituencies, and the SIR exercise, alleging that the latter involved the inclusion of fake voters and deletion of genuine voters. He also flagged electoral bonds, which allowed anonymous political donations before the Supreme Court struck down the scheme in 2024. Gogoi alleged that the system benefited corporate donors by shielding them from income tax and Enforcement Directorate scrutiny.

He further accused the BJP of encouraging splits in Opposition parties and freezing their election symbols, while alleging that government officers who complied with the ruling establishment's wishes were rewarded with better promotions through transfers and postings.

Gogoi's remaining points included legal protection for the Chief Election Commissioner, the scheduling of election campaigns, alleged selective enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct to allow communal remarks and hate speech, faulty electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the scrutiny of candidates to disqualify Opposition nominees.