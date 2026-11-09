‘In denial’: Congress slams Modi government over air pollution deaths, seeks urgent reforms

The Congress on Monday accused the Modi government of being in denial about the impact of air pollution on mortality in India, citing a report that attributed around two million deaths in the country in 2023 to air pollution. The party called for stricter pollution standards, a revamp of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and a new law focused on public health.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh cited a report by FICCI and EY, which estimated that air pollution accounted for about 22 per cent of all deaths in India in 2023.

In a post on X, Ramesh, a former environment minister, said the government had repeatedly rejected studies on the health impact of air pollution, both inside and outside Parliament, arguing that they were not specific to India or could not establish a direct and exclusive link between pollution and deaths.

"Now comes a detailed FICCI-EY report that says categorically that around 2 million deaths (about 22% of total) were attributable to air pollution in India in 2023. This is yet another wakeup call for the somnolent Modi Government," he said.

Ramesh argued that while ease of doing business was important, "ease of breathing is even more fundamental", adding that PM2.5 pollution had become a major health threat across several parts of the country.

He said the FICCI-EY report offered a phased 10-year roadmap for national action and called for its implementation to begin immediately. His proposed measures included tightening India's existing PM2.5 and ozone standards to bring them in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) safety recommendations.