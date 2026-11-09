Indian-origin woman found shot dead at London home, man charged

CHANDIGARH: A 26-year-old Indian-origin woman from Punjab was found shot dead at a house in West London last week. A 31-year-old Indian-origin man has been charged with her murder.

The victim, identified as Navneet Kaur, was found with gunshot wounds at an address on Chertsey Road in Hounslow on the afternoon of November 4, after police visited the property to conduct a welfare check.

In a statement, Metropolitan Police said that a man will appear in court charged with the murder of a woman who was fatally shot in Hounslow.

"On the afternoon of Wednesday, 4 November, officers visited an address in Chertsey Road to carry out a welfare check. They discovered a woman, later identified as 26-year-old Navneet Kaur, with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene, having sustained fatal injuries. Her next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers," it read.

The statement noted that Rajat Jaswel (31) of Chertsey Road, Hounslow, was arrested shortly after Navneet was found and has since been charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. He will appear today, Monday, November 9, at Hendon Magistrates’ Court.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee, leading the investigation, said, "Our thoughts remain with Navneet’s family and loved ones as they continue to come to terms with this devastating loss. A man has been charged, but our investigation remains ongoing, and we are still keen to hear from anyone who may have information that could assist. Anyone with information – particularly doorbell or dashcam footage from the area – is asked to contact police via 101, and quote 01/8264940/26.’"