IRS officer Nesha Oraon offers to become witness in Nisha Bhagat suicide case

IRS officer Nesha Oraon, daughter of former minister Rameshwar Oraon, has expressed her willingness to become a government witness in the Nisha Bhagat suicide case. Oraon emphasised that she would make every possible effort to bring the truth to light and ensure justice for Nisha Bhagat.

Through a social media post on November 9, Oraon revealed that she had her final conversation with Nisha Bhagat on the day the incident occurred. Recalling that interaction in her Facebook post, she expressed her willingness to become a government witness in the case.

The post, however, was removed by Facebook, alleging that it contained private information that could lead to identity theft or might put someone at risk of physical or financial harm.

Earlier, in her post on X, Nesha Oraon made several revelations regarding her conversation with Nisha Bhagat. Oraon stated that Nisha Bhagat had called her on the morning of the incident—last Friday—and the two spoke for approximately 13 minutes. During this time, Oraon was out. She ended the call by telling Nisha Bhagat that she would call her back.

Oraon stated that if justice was not served, the matter would be escalated to the national level. Furthermore, she affirmed that her involvement would not be limited to this case alone; she intended to actively address other critical issues—such as women's safety, social justice, and broader societal concerns—and continue contributing to these causes.