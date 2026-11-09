NCW seeks probe into tribal activist's alleged suicide after video accusing Jharkhand govt of harassment

RANCHI: Taking ‘suo motu’ cognisance of the alleged suicide of tribal activist Nisha Bhagat, who had in a Facebook Live video alleged harassment by Jharkhand government, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has requested a detailed action taken report within seven days.

In a social media post, the commission stated that chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar had sought an impartial and thorough investigation and information on steps taken on complaints previously filed by the victim, besides steps to ensure the preservation of the Facebook Live recording and other digital evidence.

“No woman’s suffering or cry for help should go unheard,” the NCW said.

In the nearly 11-minute video that she posted hours before ending her life on November 6, Bhagat is seen crying and alleging that speaking out against the “Hemant Soren government and its land brokers meant inviting death”. She speaks emotionally about her alleged fight against land mafia and voices frustration over the administration’s response to her complaints.

She also expresses concern over the distress her death would cause her parents in the video, which ends abruptly. She was found dead at her residence in Ranchi hours later.

BJP demands CBI probe

The BJP has demanded a CBI investigation into the matter. Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi questioned the state’s law-and-order situation and protection of tribal rights. The CPI (ML) also called for an impartial inquiry.