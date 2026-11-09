Punjab records 1,152 farm fires on Diwali, biggest single-day jump in season

CHANDIGARH: As the national capital Delhi choked on hazardous air the morning after Diwali, Punjab recorded 1,152 farm fires on Diwali, its sharpest single-day spike this season lifting the total incidents from 3,307 to 4,459, 35 per cent increase.

The spike coincided with a severe drop in air quality across the state, exacerbating the pollution caused by Diwali firecrackers and seasonal winter inversion trapping pollutants near ground level.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data for today, placed Mandi Gobindgarh in the very poor category with an AQI of 399 and other major cities recorded elevated pollution levels as well with Ludhiana (313), Jalandhar (298), Amritsar (234), and Patiala (210).

Tarn Taran maintains the highest overall seasonal tally at 654 fires, followed by Ferozepur (592), Sangrur (488), Bathinda (406), Patiala (288), and Amritsar (247). On Sunday, Sangrur, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s home district, led with 194 new fires. Ferozepur added 157, Bathinda 132, Patiala 92, Barnala 91 and Ludhiana 71, taking its total to 193.

This season’s total has already passed the 3,316 fires recorded by the same date in 2025. Punjab logged 5,114 over the whole of last season.

Harvesting was complete on 91.4 per cent of the state’s 32.87 lakh hectares under paddy, and farmers face a shrinking window to clear fields before Punjab Agricultural University’s recommended wheat-sowing deadline of November 15.