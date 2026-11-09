Raipur Municipal Corporation champions cleanliness through ‘Walk with a Cause’

RAIPUR: Weaving historical pride into environmental action, the Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) organised a unique heritage walk themed ‘Walk with a Cause’, which celebrated the city’s storied past and showed that protecting its ecological future can walk hand in hand.
The morning sun was just beginning to warm the streets of Raipur when a cheerful group of schoolgirls gathered outside the ancient Nagridas Temple. Alongside city leaders and local citizens, they set out on a special journey named ‘Walk with a Cause’.
The walk was designed to teach people two important lessons simultaneously: how to love their city's history and how to protect its environment.
The event showed that big changes begin with simple actions. It was run as a true zero-waste event. Nobody carried single-use plastic bottles, and no plastic bags were in sight. Whenever someone felt thirsty, they drank from clean water coolers using recyclable paper cups. The path stayed spotlessly clean, showing everyone that large public gatherings do not have to leave behind piles of trash.
Step by step, the group wound through the old heart of the city. Their guide stopped at each historic monument to share its forgotten tales. The girls listened closely as they visited the peaceful Nagridas Temple, the historic halls of Jaitusao Math, the sacred Jagannath Temple, the deep stone stepwell of Hanuman ki Bawdi, and the bustling marketplace of Turi Hatari. The students asked curious questions, amazed to discover how much beauty and history was hidden in the streets they passed every day.
When the walk reached its destination, Municipal Commissioner Sambit Mishra turned to the young participants and told them that real change in a city comes not just from rules, but from children who lead by example. He called the girls ‘Nanhe Prerak’—Raipur's Little Inspirers.
"As 'Little Inspirers', your duty goes beyond personal awareness—you have the power to influence your homes, classrooms, and neighbourhoods. By adopting habits like four-bin waste segregation at home and school, you ensure that our historic city stays as clean and proud as its heritage,” said Mishra.
Beyond heritage appreciation, the walk critically focused on contemporary environmental challenges, notably e-waste management.