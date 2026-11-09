Raipur Municipal Corporation champions cleanliness through ‘Walk with a Cause’

RAIPUR: Weaving historical pride into environmental action, the Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) organised a unique heritage walk themed ‘Walk with a Cause’, which celebrated the city’s storied past and showed that protecting its ecological future can walk hand in hand.

The morning sun was just beginning to warm the streets of Raipur when a cheerful group of schoolgirls gathered outside the ancient Nagridas Temple. Alongside city leaders and local citizens, they set out on a special journey named ‘Walk with a Cause’.

The walk was designed to teach people two important lessons simultaneously: how to love their city's history and how to protect its environment.

The event showed that big changes begin with simple actions. It was run as a true zero-waste event. Nobody carried single-use plastic bottles, and no plastic bags were in sight. Whenever someone felt thirsty, they drank from clean water coolers using recyclable paper cups. The path stayed spotlessly clean, showing everyone that large public gatherings do not have to leave behind piles of trash.