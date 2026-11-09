Seven killed as trailer rams into jeep carrying body for last rites in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh.

RANCHI: At least seven people were killed in a road accident in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh on Monday while they were travelling from Giridih to Varanasi in a ‘Sawari’ jeep carrying the mortal remains of an elderly man, Kunjo Prajapati, for his last rites.

The accident occurred in the Danua Valley under Chouparan police station limits. The tragedy wiped out several members of a single family, along with their relatives and associates, from Biharo village under Bagodar block of Giridih district.

Among those who died in the accident were Kunjo Prajapati’s son, Raju Pandit; his daughter-in-law, Budhni Devi; his son-in-law, Dhokal Pandit; his brother-in-law, Rameshwar Pandit; and a neighbor, Ramkishun Mandal.

According to the information received, about 20 people were traveling in a ‘Sawari’ vehicle to cremate the body. Near the Mahanetand cut in the Danua Valley, the ropes with which the body was tied to the top of the vehicle became loose. Local residents reported that the passengers had stopped the vehicle on the road to adjust the ropes. At that time, a speeding trailer approaching from behind banged into the vehicle with great force. The impact was so severe that five occupants of the vehicle died on the spot.

Following the accident, the driver of the trailer fled from the scene with his vehicle. Meanwhile, a coal-laden truck, also approaching from behind, collided with the vehicle and overturned into a valley along the roadside.