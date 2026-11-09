Seven killed as trailer rams into jeep carrying body for last rites in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh.

RANCHI: At least seven people were killed in a road accident in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh on Monday while they were travelling from Giridih to Varanasi in a ‘Sawari’ jeep carrying the mortal remains of an elderly man, Kunjo Prajapati, for his last rites.
The accident occurred in the Danua Valley under Chouparan police station limits. The tragedy wiped out several members of a single family, along with their relatives and associates, from Biharo village under Bagodar block of Giridih district.
Among those who died in the accident were Kunjo Prajapati’s son, Raju Pandit; his daughter-in-law, Budhni Devi; his son-in-law, Dhokal Pandit; his brother-in-law, Rameshwar Pandit; and a neighbor, Ramkishun Mandal.
According to the information received, about 20 people were traveling in a ‘Sawari’ vehicle to cremate the body. Near the Mahanetand cut in the Danua Valley, the ropes with which the body was tied to the top of the vehicle became loose. Local residents reported that the passengers had stopped the vehicle on the road to adjust the ropes. At that time, a speeding trailer approaching from behind banged into the vehicle with great force. The impact was so severe that five occupants of the vehicle died on the spot.
Following the accident, the driver of the trailer fled from the scene with his vehicle. Meanwhile, a coal-laden truck, also approaching from behind, collided with the vehicle and overturned into a valley along the roadside.
After receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and, with the help of local residents, shifted the injured to hospital.
According to neighbours of 90-year-old Kunjo Prajapati, he had passed away on Sunday. It had been his final wish that his last rites be performed in Varanasi, they said. To honor this wish, the family decided to transport his mortal remains to Varanasi.
The family’s younger son, Raju Pandit, has been working in Mumbai. Upon learning of his father’s death, he also arrived home from Mumbai by flight at around 4:00 am on Monday. Following his arrival, the family members made preparations for the journey to Varanasi.
“On Monday morning, 19 people—including the family members, relatives, and neighbors—set off for Varanasi in a passenger vehicle, all intending to attend the elderly man’s funeral. It was during this journey that their vehicle met with a severe accident in the Danua Valley, within the jurisdiction of the Chouparan police station,” said neighbour Rajesh Mandal.
Five people died at the spot, and two others passed away while undergoing treatment. Twelve people were injured in the accident, he added.
Officer in charge of Chauparan police station Pankaj Kumar said that after being informed, his team arrived at the spot and initiated the rescue operation. The cause of the accident is currently being investigated, he said, informing that five people died at the spot. “Four of the injured are in critical condition and have been shifted to the Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital in Hazaribagh,” he said.