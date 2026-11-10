Allegations of extramarital affair over wife speaking to another man is cruelty: Jharkhand HC

RANCHI: In a significant judgement, the Jharkhand High Court has observed that allegations of extramarital affair on wife over mere conversation with another man is rooted in gender-based stereotypes and amounts to cruelty.

The Family court had dismissed the husband's divorce petition, holding that he had failed to substantiate his allegations of cruelty and desertion against his wife.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice MS Sonak and Justice Manoj Prasad made the observation while examining the appeal, that cruelty under the Hindu Marriage Act could be either physical or mental, but must be of such a nature that it makes continued matrimonial life untenable and leaves no possibility of restoring conjugal relations.

“The husband’s allegations begin with an assertion that his wife had an extramarital relationship, including statements that she used to talk to an unknown male over the husband’s own mobile phone.