Chhattisgarh's Jashpur gets hydro-powered irrigation system that works without electricity or fuel

RAIPUR: Recognised as the first innovative irrigation initiative of its kind in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, the newly built hydro-power pumping project delivers river water directly to agricultural fields without requiring electricity, diesel, petrol, or solar power.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai visited Pongro village in Jashpur district to inspect the the project on the Ghughri River.

Marking a first-of-its-kind measure, the system supplies irrigation water directly to farmland without using electricity, diesel, petrol, or solar power. Commending the sustainable model, the Chief Minister highlighted that merging modern science with local natural resources offers a long-term, eco-friendly solution that significantly cuts farming costs.

Built 100 meters downstream from an existing anicut, the project harnesses the natural kinetic energy of flowing river water to drive a mechanical turbine pump. The turbine lifts water up to 12 meters high and carries it across 200 meters to an elevated distribution tank at a rate of 17 litres per second.

From the holding tank, water is channelled directly into agricultural fields through concrete irrigation canals, generating zero carbon emissions while operating entirely free of external fuels.

Developed at a cost of Rs 2.68 crore, the initiative brings reliable irrigation to roughly 80 acres of farmland, directly benefiting around 135 local farming families. The steady water supply enables cultivators to plant both Rabi and summer crops instead of relying solely on seasonal monsoon rains.

Chief Minister Sai reaffirmed the government's commitment to boosting rural prosperity through practical innovation, accompanied during the site inspection by local representatives and senior district officials.

It’s the hydro-powered irrigation scheme that sets a Green benchmark in Chhattisgarh, the experts affirmed.