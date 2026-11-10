India, US agree to jointly tackle emerging drug threats.

India and the US have agreed to take coordinated measures to tackle emerging narcotic threats during a high-level meeting recently held in New Delhi.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) hosted the 2nd India-United States of America Drug Policy Executive Working Group Meeting on November 2-3, the federal anti-narcotics agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Indian delegation was led by NCB Director General (DG) Anurag, while the US side was headed by Debbie Seguin, Acting Deputy Director, Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP).

Pursuant to the terms of reference of the India-US Drug Policy Framework, the meeting reviewed bilateral cooperation in combatting illicit drug trafficking and identified priority areas for strengthening intelligence sharing, coordinated law enforcement action, precursor control, pharmaceutical supply chain integrity, and drug demand reduction, the statement said.

"The meeting underscored the importance of sustained institutional engagement, timely intelligence exchange, and coordinated action to address emerging narcotics threats and promote demand reduction," it said.

"Both sides agreed to further sharing of best practices in targeted law enforcement topics," according to the statement.