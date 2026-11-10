India, US agree to jointly tackle emerging drug threats.

India and the US have agreed to take coordinated measures to tackle emerging narcotic threats during a high-level meeting recently held in New Delhi.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) hosted the 2nd India-United States of America Drug Policy Executive Working Group Meeting on November 2-3, the federal anti-narcotics agency said in a statement on Tuesday.
The Indian delegation was led by NCB Director General (DG) Anurag, while the US side was headed by Debbie Seguin, Acting Deputy Director, Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP).
Pursuant to the terms of reference of the India-US Drug Policy Framework, the meeting reviewed bilateral cooperation in combatting illicit drug trafficking and identified priority areas for strengthening intelligence sharing, coordinated law enforcement action, precursor control, pharmaceutical supply chain integrity, and drug demand reduction, the statement said.
"The meeting underscored the importance of sustained institutional engagement, timely intelligence exchange, and coordinated action to address emerging narcotics threats and promote demand reduction," it said.
"Both sides agreed to further sharing of best practices in targeted law enforcement topics," according to the statement.
The NCB DG "highlighted" the India's Vision Roadmap 2026-2029, formulated under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
"The Executive Working Group and bilateral cooperation between the United States and India is vital to disrupting transnational drug trafficking networks and preventing the diversion of synthetic drugs and chemical precursors into global markets," ONDCP Director Sara Carter said.
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said in the statement, "President Trump has been clear: protecting our people starts with securing our borders and cutting off illicit drug networks at the source."
"India and the United States aren't just talking about cooperation; we are delivering real operational results -choking off illicit precursor chemicals, securing commercial supply chains, and dismantling the cartels that exploit them," Gor said.
He said when the two law enforcement communities coordinate with this level of speed and trust, we protect American and Indian families alike.
(With inputs from PTI)