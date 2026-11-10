INTERVIEW| 'Evening courts in Bihar, Delhi & Andhra soon'

In an exclusive interview with Rajesh Kumar Thakur, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal outlines the government’s efforts to reduce litigation and resolve disputes, adding that the initiative could be extended to other states. Excerpts:
How do you view the Congress-led Opposition’s agitation against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls?
SIR is not new. It has been conducted 12 times in the country. The Congress-led Opposition’s agitation is unjustified and appears aimed at creating confusion and propagating a false narrative to mask its failures. SIR is simply a periodic exercise to update electoral rolls and ensure that every eligible citizen can exercise the right to vote. It has no other purpose.
How do you respond to the Opposition’s remarks about ‘regime change’?
Our Constitution-makers envisaged that governments would change through elections, with the people’s mandate determining who governs. The Opposition’s attempts to create disorder, using SIR as a political pretext, undermine this democratic principle.
Are the Opposition parties trying to create a narrative around these issues?
Yes, but it is a false narrative. During the 2024 general election, the Opposition spread fears that the BJP would change the Constitution and abolish reservation. Neither claim was true. The BJP has always respected and upheld the Constitution. We are committed to respecting the Constitution.
The Opposition alleges that the government prevents discussions in Parliament. What is your response?
The allegation is incorrect. In Business Advisory Committee meetings and all-party consultations, representatives of all parties, including the Congress, agree on the issues to be discussed and the need for Parliament to function smoothly. However, the Opposition neither honours these decisions nor respects the Speaker’s directions. Under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, the Congress appears more interested in creating a false narrative of being denied a voice than in ensuring Parliament functions effectively. Its repeated disruptions reflect a political agenda rather than any genuine concern for parliamentary debate.
Will the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) remain confined to BJP-ruled states?
The UCC was envisaged by the Constitution-makers and provided for under Article 44. The Supreme Court has also commented on the need for a common civil code on several occasions. It is encouraging that some states have come forward to implement the UCC.
Goa has long had a common civil code, even when the BJP was not in power there. We believe that the UCC should be implemented across the country, and our government is committed to this objective. It has a constitutional basis, and there is no reason why its implementation should remain restricted to a few states. The issue is also finding a place in the election manifestos of political parties.
What specific initiatives is the government taking to reduce pending cases?
One major initiative is the introduction of evening courts as a pilot project in collaboration with certain high courts. We also intend to engage retired judges to support this initiative. Under the proposed arrangement, courts that function during regular daytime hours will sit for a few additional hours in the evening to hear cases and expedite their disposal.
Initially, we are planning to launch this pilot project in three states and Union territories: Bihar, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh. The initiative is expected to begin soon. After assessing its performance, we will consider extending it to other states. We are also focusing on resolving and disposing of cases through Lok Adalats.
Another important area is Alternative Dispute Resolution, under which an impartial third party helps disputing parties communicate, negotiate and arrive at a mutually acceptable settlement. This mechanism can reduce the burden on courts. We are also focusing on pre-mediation, which can help resolve disputes before they lead to prolonged litigation.
Have the three new criminal laws helped reduce cases and make the justice delivery system faster?
Yes, the initial indications are encouraging. The new criminal laws are helping improve justice delivery and facilitate timely disposal of cases without adding an unnecessary burden on courts. They introduce mechanisms for time-bound proceedings. We have developed five e-platforms under the new laws, initially launched on a pilot basis in Chandigarh, Gujarat and Delhi. These platforms enable electronic sharing of court orders and judgments with prison authorities, ensuring prompt access and action.
What is the government’s position on delimitation and the implementation of women’s reservation?
We are working on both issues. The relevant bills have been introduced in the Lok Sabha. Our government is committed to ensuring that women receive their rightful representation in Parliament and other legislative institutions. However, the Opposition did not extend the necessary support to the legislation in Parliament.
The Congress, particularly Rahul Gandhi, appears reluctant to support the proposed reservation in its intended form. Rahul Gandhi does not want a special session of Parliament on the issue. Instead, he wants women’s reservation to be implemented within the existing strength of 543 seats in the Lok Sabha. But how can this be achieved without the necessary delimitation exercise? A Delimitation Commission is required for the process, and delimitation is linked to the Census.