INTERVIEW| 'Evening courts in Bihar, Delhi & Andhra soon'

In an exclusive interview with Rajesh Kumar Thakur, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal outlines the government’s efforts to reduce litigation and resolve disputes, adding that the initiative could be extended to other states. Excerpts:

How do you view the Congress-led Opposition’s agitation against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls?

SIR is not new. It has been conducted 12 times in the country. The Congress-led Opposition’s agitation is unjustified and appears aimed at creating confusion and propagating a false narrative to mask its failures. SIR is simply a periodic exercise to update electoral rolls and ensure that every eligible citizen can exercise the right to vote. It has no other purpose.

How do you respond to the Opposition’s remarks about ‘regime change’?

Our Constitution-makers envisaged that governments would change through elections, with the people’s mandate determining who governs. The Opposition’s attempts to create disorder, using SIR as a political pretext, undermine this democratic principle.