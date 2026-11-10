IRCTC says online reservation portal remained operational, denies shutdown reports

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Tuesday dismissed reports that its online ticket reservation portal was down on November 10, clarifying that the platform remained operational but some users may have faced delays due to heavy traffic.

In a statement on its website, IRCTC said the portal's performance was affected by a surge in simultaneous login attempts, which may have resulted in delayed access for some users.

It attributed the increased traffic to the festive season, particularly Diwali and Chhath Puja, when millions of passengers attempt to book tickets simultaneously through its website and mobile applications.

The issues were temporary, and e-ticketing services across all channels are now functioning normally, IRCTC said.

The corporation added that it was continuously upgrading its technology and infrastructure to ensure a secure and seamless ticket-booking experience for passengers.

(With inputs from PTI)